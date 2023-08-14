For those of you following along at home, your TPM evening briefing, written by me, has moved to a new location — same time, same place, but we’ve moved it out of the editor’s blog and onto the main frontpage. You can now find Where Things Stand over here ➡︎➡︎➡︎
