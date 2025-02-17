Where Are the Lawsuits Over the Chainsawing of NIH and NCI?

There’s one point that has come up, sometimes explicitly but more often by what isn’t said, in my many conversations with civil servants at HHS and especially at the core medical research agencies within it. At the simplest level, they’re not lawyers. But the issue requires a little more explanation because obviously most people aren’t lawyers in the other departments and agencies either. Outside the Department of Justice, none of these agencies are legal agencies or departments per se. But in most of the rest of the government lawyers are ubiquitous and much of the work culture is structured around the work and ideas of lawyers. This is probably intuitively clear for most of you who’ve either reported on the federal government or worked within it. But it’s worth stating explicitly and thinking about the impact this has had in recent weeks.

Again and again in conversations with people at NIH, NCI and other public health or research agencies within the government the same basic point comes up: the people immediately affected by the events of the last four weeks have very little idea what the relevant law is, the legal standing of the actions being taken or who to talk to about any of it. I’ve had a few sources ask if I could organize some lawyers to create what amounted to a FAQ about the relevant law. I haven’t had a chance. But someone should.

I don’t know the precise history or how the origins of these agencies played into this. At a basic level they’re research institutions, which happen to be housed within the government and science labs don’t work that way. But regardless of why it is that it is seems pretty clear to me. I’ve heard from enough people in that world to feel confident in saying that the civil servants in the medicine/research parts of the federal government have much less of a sense of the legal context they’re operating in and have fewer people with that knowledge proximate to them than people in other parts of the government.

One reader with knowledge relevant to these questions dropped me a line late last week addressing a distinct but related question. I found it very illuminating.