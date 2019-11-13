What They’re Talking About

Latest
November 13, 2019 2:58 p.m.
There have been repeated references to President Zelensky confirming that President Trump never pressured him. It is, as I’ve called it, what amounts to a hostage video since he was literally sitting next to him when he was asked. To refresh your memory, here’s the video they’re referring to.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
