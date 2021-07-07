Latest
What Have You Heard?

By
|
July 7, 2021 3:12 p.m.

Have you seen your member of Congress or your Senator comment about President Trump’s new remarks about freeing the Jan 6th insurrectionists or lynching the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt. We have been trying to get comments from members of Congress. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, they’re not being very responsive. If you’ve seen remarks from your member of Congress or Senator in your local media, let us know. Or if you’ve seen responses we haven’t seen in national media we’re interested in that too.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
