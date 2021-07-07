What Have You Heard?

Have you seen your member of Congress or your Senator comment about President Trump’s new remarks about freeing the Jan 6th insurrectionists or lynching the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt. We have been trying to get comments from members of Congress. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, they’re not being very responsive. If you’ve seen remarks from your member of Congress or Senator in your local media, let us know. Or if you’ve seen responses we haven’t seen in national media we’re interested in that too.
Where Things Stand: National Teachers Unions Vow To Defend Educators Punished Over Critical Race Theory|July 7, 2021 1:25 p.m.
While the conservative fever swamps’ fear mongering over critical race theory intensifies to new, unhinged heights, the nation’s largest teachers…
|July 7, 2021 9:07 a.m.
One thing that was clear to me when I read about Trump’s comments on the January 6th defendants and the…
|July 7, 2021 6:11 a.m.
International news orgs reporting that the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated overnight in an attack on his private…