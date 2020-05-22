Latest
Welcome a New Member of Our Team

By
|
May 22, 2020 12:16 p.m.

Today we’re excited to announce that we’re adding a new member to our team. Zoë Richards will be joining TPM next week as a Newswriter in our New York (for now virtual) office. Welcome, Zoe. And many thanks to all our members for your support.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
