We Talk Biden, Infrastructure, Inflation and Larry Summers with Paul Krugman

By
|
June 1, 2021 6:14 p.m.

We had an Inside Briefing this afternoon with Paul Krugman where we talked about Biden’s agenda, inflation, under-investment, deficits, infrastructure, the fed and a lot more. I was really looking forward to this discussion because … well, we’re on totally different policy and economic terrain than we were two years ago. And I’ve been trying to get my head around new debates about inflation, distinguishing between nonsense and scare talk on the one hand and concerns which may be overblown but are also reasonable. We also talked about Paul’s concern that Biden’s medium to long term spending policies may not be aggressive enough.

Anyway, fascinating conversation, I think. If you’re a member, we’ll be posting it tomorrow here in the Editor’s Blog.

Also, for podcast listeners, this week’s episode will be dropping Thursday rather than Wednesday this week.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
