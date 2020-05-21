We Need Your Support

A month ago we introduced the TPM Journalism Fund, a way to support TPM above and beyond the cost of your membership to allow us to add new reporters and investigative capacity. During the COVID19 Crisis it’s also a way to help us manage the severe downturn that is forcing retrenchments, layoffs and shutterings of whole news organizations across the USA. (Here’s detail on how it works.) Despite a 40% drop in advertising revenues we are doing none of those things. That is entirely because of you and your memberships and support. Operating remotely from apartments across New York City and Washington, DC our team continues to bring you the kind of smart and incisive independent journalism TPM has been known for for just shy of 20 years. So if and only if the COVID19 Crisis has left you financially able to do so please consider contributing to the TPM Journalism Fund.

If you’re not already a subscriber, now is a great time to subscribe. If you are a subscriber and you are able to do so, please upgrade (TPM Ad Free – it’s really great). And if and only if you are financially able to do so please consider contributing to the TPM Journalism Fund. (More here on the details and what the money goes toward.)

Thank. We welcome your feedback and we appreciate your support.