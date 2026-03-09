© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
We Need Your Help Today

by
03.09.26 | 12:33 pm

This is week two of this year’s Annual TPM Membership Drive. We started to get traction at the end of last week. Today we really need to keep that going. If you’re not a member, please consider joining today. This is our lifeblood. It’s what we need to keep doing this work and, if possible, expand our reach going forward. If you’re a new reader or maybe your membership lapsed, we need you back. Just click right here. If you’re on the fence, we’re even offering a 25% discount.

This week I’m going to be telling you some of our plans for the coming year and how you and our growing community figure into those plans.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
