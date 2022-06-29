Warnock Opens Lead Over Walker

We talk a lot about potential Democratic Senate pick ups. But Democrats also need to hold on to endangered seats in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. I was frankly stunned to see this new Quinnipiac poll showing Warnock opening up a 10 point lead over Herschel Walker, 54%-44%. The results seem mostly driven by Georgians thinking Warnock is a good guy who cares about ordinary people and many fewer thinking the same about Walker.
TPM Staff
|June 29, 2022 8:43 a.m.
|June 29, 2022 6:56 a.m.
|June 28, 2022 7:15 p.m.
