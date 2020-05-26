Voting Like Your Life Depends On It

Republicans are opening a new front in their battle to force Americans to vote in person in November no matter the danger from COVID infection. The Republican National Committee and other Republican groups are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom who announced plans to send absentee ballots to all California voters and encouraged voters to cast their ballots by mail. The RNC lawsuit, which follows other suits in other states encouraging voting by mail, is part of a broader push for Thunderdome voting in which voters are forced to choose between their health and their franchise.

Introducing The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward: -Hiring More Journalists

-Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them

-Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism CONTRIBUTE Learn More Are you experiencing financial hardship?

Apply for a free community-supported membership Are you a student?

Apply for a free student membership