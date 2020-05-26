Latest
Voting Like Your Life Depends On It

By
|
May 26, 2020 9:28 a.m.

Republicans are opening a new front in their battle to force Americans to vote in person in November no matter the danger from COVID infection. The Republican National Committee and other Republican groups are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom who announced plans to send absentee ballots to all California voters and encouraged voters to cast their ballots by mail. The RNC lawsuit, which follows other suits in other states encouraging voting by mail, is part of a broader push for Thunderdome voting in which voters are forced to choose between their health and their franchise.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
