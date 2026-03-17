Video: Reflections On Election Conspiracy Theories of the Past and What’s Ahead

I hosted a discussion on Substack Live this afternoon with TPM’s voting rights reporter Khaya Himmelman, who has covered election administration and voter suppression issues for TPM for at least two significant election cycles now.

Khaya and I spoke about her pre-TPM coverage of disinfo for a handful of other news outlets and her work unpacking and debunking the various conspiracy theories that emerged in the aftermath of the 2020 election — and how it’s all coming back to haunt us now.

As the new lead author of The Franchise, TPM’s voting rights newsletter, Khaya and I also discussed the themes she is focused on heading into a busy midterms cycle, the 2020 conspiracy theories that Trump is trying to breathe new life into (via his compromised DOJ) and a little bit about why MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell always answers the phone when she calls.

Check it out here: