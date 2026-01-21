© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Editors' Blog

VIDEO: Josh Marshall and David Kurtz on What the Heck the DOJ Is Up to in Minneapolis

by
01.21.26 | 10:06 am

We’re just days out from our first Morning Memo Live event on the weaponization and politicization of the Justice Department under Trump II. To preview the kinds of topics we’ll be digging into, Josh Marshall joined David Kurtz on Substack Live to talk about the aftermath of the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

“There’s no longer any independence between the White House and the Justice Department,” David told Josh. “And it’s been made abundantly clear that what the White House says is what goes.”

Join us on Jan. 29 at the National Union Building in Washington, D.C. to talk about what’s going on at Main Justice, Pam Bondi, Trump’s retribution campaign against his political enemies, and where things go from here.

All TPM members should have a special discount code in their inboxes. And 2 for 1 tickets available now at checkout (even for those who already purchased a ticket!).

We’ll see you there.

Live with David Kurtz and Josh Marshall by TPM

A recording from David Kurtz’s live video

Read on Substack
Allegra Kirkland is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.
Includes: 
LATEST
Morning Memo
The Judicial Branch Didn’t Actually Cover Itself In Glory in the Lindsey Halligan Saga
01.21.26 | 10:09 am
Where Things Stand
Trump Tries to Primary Senator Who Provided Key Vote to Confirm RFK
01.20.26 | 5:45 pm
News
Trump Marks First Year In Office With Unhinged Racist Rant Targeting ‘Very Low IQ’ Somalis 
01.20.26 | 5:41 pm
News
DOGE Worker at SSA Signed Agreement With Group Seeking to ‘Overturn Election Results,’ DOJ Says
01.20.26 | 4:14 pm