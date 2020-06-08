Latest
Schlock And Awe

By
|
June 8, 2020 5:44 p.m.

The Washington Post has produced a new in-depth video analysis of the violent effort to clear the way for President Trump’s infamous photo op at St. John’s church one week ago this evening:

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
