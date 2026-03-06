Very Interesting Speech

Here’s another video I recommend to you, following up on the shipping one from last night but on a different topic. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s office sent out the video this afternoon. It’s a speech the Senator gave on the Senate floor this afternoon. It’s about Trump, Russia and Jeff Epstein. Among other things it reminds us of how Bill Barr bamboozled most of the US press into thinking the Mueller investigation came up empty on Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia. But this is a broader story. The speech runs almost an hour long. But it’s worth it. There’s so many details in the speech it defies easy summary. The best overview is to think of all the ways Donald Trump was and is connecting to the Russia government and the oligarch para-government. Whitehouse then shows that Jeff Epstein is right there at almost every point of contact. It’s a mix of old information, new reporting and a pretty close analysis of emails in the Epstein Files that wouldn’t really jump out at you on their own but become quite interesting when lined up with other outside information which places them in context. Whatever that ‘thing’ is Epstein is just as tied up in it as Trump and at a lot of points he seems to be a connecting tie. You can watch the speech after the jump.