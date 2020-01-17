Editor's Brief

Trump’s Legal ‘Dream Team’

January 17, 2020 1:38 p.m.

President Trump’s decision to put Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz and Robert Ray on his impeachment defense team is a good illustration of Trump’s mindset and strategy and the very different approach of Mitch McConnell.

