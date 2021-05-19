Trumpism at the Local Level

There’s a rural county in California where the local militia is threatening violence if the local government doesn’t do what it’s told on COVID.
|May 19, 2021 1:36 p.m.
“I’m a politician out of the womb.” This is how the son of Rudy Giuliani announced his bid for the…
|May 19, 2021 9:24 a.m.
Yesterday in a close door Senate GOP caucus meeting, Mitch McConnell announced he can’t support the Jan 6th commission deal…
|May 19, 2021 8:26 a.m.
On a January 6th Commission, ex-President Trump tells congressional GOP leaders that “this discussion should be ended immediately.”