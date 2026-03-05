Trump Unceremoniously Boots Noem, Says He Will Plop Senator in as Head of DHS

We’ve been getting reports all morning that Trump is about to fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and has been asking around about what various allies think of the idea.

Just minutes ago, he broke the news on Truth Social (where else?) that Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) will take over for Noem, “effective March 31, 2026.” Presumably that means he is Trump’s nominee to be Senate-confirmed.

Noem will be shuffled into a new “special envoy” position.

Here’s Trump’s full announcement.