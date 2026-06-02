Trump Makes Bill Pulte the Acting Director of National Intelligence

In case you forgot, Bill Pulte is the Federal Housing Finance Agency head who proved his loyalty to the president by combing through the mortgages of Trump’s enemies, such as New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fed Governor Lisa Cook, for things that the DOJ might be able to prosecute. It’s unclear what intelligence community credentials he has, though, given the way he used his power at FHFA and as chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, that question is probably missing the point.

Though the role is acting, acting heads can end up serving for quite a while. Pulte is replacing Tulsi Gabbard.