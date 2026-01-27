Trump Has Taken a Sledgehammer to the Rule of Law. Now What?

In just the first month of this year, President Trump’s forces have abducted a foreign leader and fatally shot two U.S. citizens protesting the administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown. Laws are being bent, twisted and broken so frequently and so egregiously that it’s hard to keep up.

So on Thursday Jan. 29, TPM editor-at-large David Kurtz will host a special Morning Memo Live event delving into Trump’s assault on the rule of law. David will be joined by Stacey Young, a DOJ veteran who is the founder and executive director at Justice Connection; Kyle R. Freeny, a former DOJer who was a member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team and is now senior counsel at the Washington Litigation Group; and Lawfare senior editor Anna Bower.

This event will not be livestreamed or recorded. So if you have questions about what has happened to the Justice Department and FBI under Trump, we encourage you to join us in person at the National Union Building to get answers.

In an effort to spread the word about TPM and this issue, which we see as one of the most critical of the Trump II era, we’re offering a 2-for-1 deal that you can combine with your membership discount. If you have a friend, colleague, or loved one you think might be interested in the event, you can bring them along for free.

(If you already bought a single ticket and want to bring someone, just reach out to allegra@talkingpointsmemo.com and we will supply you with a code for a free ticket.)

Please get in touch ASAP if you’re interested as there are only a limited number of tickets remaining. We look forward to seeing you there!