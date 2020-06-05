Latest
Trump Casts George Floyd Smiling From Heaven Because of Trump Recovery

June 5, 2020 2:02 p.m.

There’s been some dispute about whether Trump cast murdered African-American civilian George Floyd as applauding from heaven about today’s job report or Trump’s success dominating cities and guaranteeing rights. He was riffing enough that both interpretations are possible. But I think Trump’s noting that today was a “great day” that Floyd was happy about was clearly a reference to the jobs report which was the subject of Trump’s appearance today.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
