TPM Readers Tell Us Why They Contribute #5

From TPM Reader OM …
I’ve been reading TPM since my junior year of college (I graduated in 2003, so pretty early in the TPM journey), and from the beginning, it’s done news the way I respect most: it has a perspective and a point of view, but it follows the reporting and respects the facts. The notion that news can or should be a neutral glass pane is farcical, and TPM is one of the first outlets I found in my formative years that didn’t pretend to do the “just the facts, ma’am” kabuki dance.
But now, as Musk, Bezos, Ellison, Altman, etc. are cornering the market on information sources, independent news sources like TPM (and many others I support across ideological verticals) are no longer just honest brokers but critical democratic infrastructure. You guys happen to be one of my favorites, both because I have similar sensibilities to Josh and David in particular, and because you’ve been doing this work at such a high level with such consistency for my entire adult life. I’ve come to rely on you in daily routines.