TPM Readers Tell Us Why They Contribute #4

From TPM Reader BC …

I am a long time reader, since the early aughts. I have been giving to the fund since I have been able. In the past year I have noticed some of the changes at TPM with the podcasts, newsletters, and Substack conversations and they are helping me navigate my changing relationship to the internet and social media. When I was thinking about this a couple days ago, I was actually thinking about Yglesias even before the post today. His history of punching down, smugness, and deliberate misinterpretation comes up a lot in my feed. It’s always a little disappointing when he gins these things. He is not stupid. I actually have wondered if it is a program when he needs to get some new subscriptions. Will Stancil and the people obsessed with him need to all take a breather. There are great voices on bluesky and it has its use but I have been trying to curate a little more and hang out at my library.