TPM Readers on Colorado #1

We’ll know these results a bit later this evening. But I wanted to share a couple emails from TPM Readers. I was struck that most or all of the emails we received on these primaries were from longtime supporters of the incumbents in danger tonight, sometimes knowing them personally. They almost uniformly want them booted.

From TPM Reader DC …

I’m a longtime Denver resident. I live a block away from Sen. Hickenlooper. I have hosted fundraisers for him for Mayor and Governor. But I voted against him in the primary. I thought of it as a “protest” vote—i.e., he’s likely to win, but I need to send the message anyway that just being a Democrat with huge name recognition is not enough.

By the way, I’m strongly in the camp of Phil Weiser’s campaign for Governor, over our other Senator, Michael Bennet, who still has two+ more years left in his Senate term, but wants to be Governor instead. And I’m also voting for our 30-year incumbent of Congressional District 1, Diana Degette.

Why?

Not a single one of these incumbents has proven themselves equal to the moment. Diana Degette is the easiest. Other than a reliable Democratic vote, I literally cannot think of a single accomplishment she has racked up in her 30 years in office. I can’t think of a single bill/law she has written, championed, and pushed through the House. Yes, she is a reliable supporter of reproductive rights, and a reliable Democratic vote. But seriously, does anyone think her challenger, from the left, will vote against reproductive rights? Or throw in with the Republicans now and then when the chips are down? Come on, man.

Bennet? A fine, but undistinguished Senator, whose main claim to fame was being part of the Group of Eight (along with the pathetic and debased Marco Rubio, and the even more pathetic and debased Lyndsey Graham), who made a real effort to solve the immigration problem. That was 13 years ago. What has Bennet done in the face of a fascist and autocratic takeover of our government? Invested his time and energy as a U.S. Senator running for Governor. Also, most of his war chest is PAC money, and he went negative against Phil Weiser pretty early. Coloradoans do not love negative campaigns. It demeans everyone.

Hickenlooper? Same, except his tenure as Senator has been desultory, at best. No major accomplishments. No effort to wield the power of a U.S. Senator to any meaningful effect, even in the face of fascism.

What about their opponents?

Phil Weiser is a generational talent. His credentials are unmatched—he clerked on the Supreme Court twice, once for Justice Byron White, and once for RBG. He has been a constant presence in his office as AG, and has been the face of Colorado’s resistance to federal overreach. He has energy galore, and has actually used the office of AG to do things, instead of just sit there and collect a paycheck, which was common for the Colorado AG.

The opponents of DeGette and Hickenlooper? Here’s the crux of your thesis. They are younger, way more energetic, and champing at the bit to use all the tools at their disposal.

Voila. We do not need “incumbents of distinction.” We need people who will use their wits and wiles to defeat fascism any way they can. Get in the trenches. Pull on the levers of power, even if sometimes the levers seem small and hard to find. Stand up and be counted. Inspire the rest of us to resist and get involved.

I’d rather have one of these untested fighters right now than John Hickenlooper, whose approach to everything is to “bring Democrats and Republicans together.” Sorry, Senator, that approach died in the aughts, if not the 90s. We need a new approach. Stat.

Anyway, I think your thoughts and analysis are spot-on. We need change, not accommodation, and we need it right now. Now. Before it is too late.