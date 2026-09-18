TPM VIDEO: Talking Don Jr.’s Corrupt Wedding, McConnell’s Return and Sports Stuff

DUBLIN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Donald Trump Jr. smiles alongside his wife Bettina Anderson Trump during the official arrival ceremonies inside the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain on September 12, 2026, in Dublin, Irel...

DUBLIN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Donald Trump Jr. smiles alongside his wife Bettina Anderson Trump during the official arrival ceremonies inside the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain on September 12, 2026, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

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