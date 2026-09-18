Editors' Blog

TPM VIDEO: Talking Don Jr.’s Corrupt Wedding, McConnell’s Return and Sports Stuff

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09.18.26 | 11:00 am Updated 09.18.26 | 2:28 pm
DUBLIN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Donald Trump Jr. smiles alongside his wife Bettina Anderson Trump during the official arrival ceremonies inside the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain on September 12, 2026, in Dublin, Irel... DUBLIN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Donald Trump Jr. smiles alongside his wife Bettina Anderson Trump during the official arrival ceremonies inside the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain on September 12, 2026, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Another weird week in American politics is coming to a close, and TPM investigative reporter Hunter Walker joined publisher Joe Ragazzo to talk about it. Hunter and Joe got into Don Jr.’s lavish Bahamas wedding that was bankrolled by a Russian oligarch; the, uh, not-so-triumphant return of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to Capitol Hill; what’s going on with Major League Baseball; and the forthcoming “To Catch a Predator” movie starring Robert Pattinson.

Check out their full conversation on YouTube Live below.

Allegra Kirkland is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.
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