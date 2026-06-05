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TPM Live: How Big is the Platner Problem Going to Get?

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06.05.26 | 10:18 am
ORONO, MAINE - MAY 24: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour stop held by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine c... ORONO, MAINE - MAY 24: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour stop held by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus on May 24, 2026 in Orono, Maine. Platner is the presumptive Democratic nominee and will face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) for Maine's U.S. Senate seat in the general election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Kate, Joe and I are going to work through our thinking on this question on a Substack Live at 1 p.m. ET. Click here to watch.

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
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