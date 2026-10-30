Editors' Blog

TPM Live: Election Preview With A Special Guest

The special guest is Josh Marshall.
by
10.30.26 | 10:38 am

We’ll be live on YouTube at 1 p.m. ET today to recap the week’s headlines and talk about the election. Today, special guest Josh Marshall will be on the show. That is right — the founder of TPM himself will join me, Nicole Lafond and Hunter Walker. Hope to see you at 1 p.m.

Joe Ragazzo is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
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