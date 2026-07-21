We Need Your Help

We’re now in the toughest part of this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Drive. That’s the part between $300,000 and $400,000. Once we get passed the latter number people start to focus on being near the goal ($500,000) and the pace of contributions builds. But we need to get there first! If you can, please take a moment to contribute today. Any amount means the world to us, and it’s critical to this organization’s future. Just click right here.