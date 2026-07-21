We Need Your Help

We’re now in the toughest part of this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Drive. That’s the part between $300,000 and $400,000. Once we get passed the latter number people start to focus on being near the goal ($500,000) and the pace of contributions builds. But we need to get there first! If you can, please take a moment to contribute today. Any amount means the world to us, and it’s critical to this organization’s future. Just click right here.
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Trump Has to Beg Two GOPers He’s Spurned to Get Blanche Over Finish Line
07.21.26 | 6:09 pm
News
Hegseth Sidesteps Murkowski Question About Backdoor War Authorization
07.21.26 | 4:44 pm
News
Mike Lindell Is Not Registered to Vote in Minnesota. He Claims His Temp ID Registers Him.
07.21.26 | 4:18 pm
Morning Memo
Conceding Major Screwups, DOJ Pauses NYT Subpoenas
07.21.26 | 10:26 am