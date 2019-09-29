Latest
Tom Bossert

By
|
September 29, 2019 11:00 am
This morning Tom Bossert, President Trump’s first Homeland Security Advisor, went on the ABC Sunday morning show. He said a lot about the most important charges against President Trump still not being proven, in his view. He repeated “no evidence of collusion” in the Russia probe. But it couldn’t be too reassuring to the President. The gist of his comments is that Rudy Giuliani’s nonsense is going to get Trump impeached and if President Trump “continues to focus on that white whale, it’s going to bring him down.”

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
