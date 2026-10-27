Editors' Blog

Thumb on the Scales

by
10.26.26 | 10:00 pm

DOJ to send election monitors to six Democratic counties in Georgia.

The U.S. Department of Justice has notified several Georgia counties it intends to station monitors there on Election Day.

Bibb, Cobb, Chatham, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties have received notifications from the Justice Department. Each of those counties has produced solid wins for Democrats in recent elections.

The Justice Department routinely sends election monitors to polling locations to ensure compliance with laws and that voters’ rights are protected. But given the Trump administration’s actions to assert more federal control over elections and investigate the president’s 2020 election grievances, the notices have raised concerns among Democrats and some election officials about what the monitors might try to do in November.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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