Three Weeks

February 26th, 2020. President Trump: "When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done." March 20th, 2020. Confirmed cases in the United States rise to 16,064. Key Coronavirus Crisis Links Josh Marshall's Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis. Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world). COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.). Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).