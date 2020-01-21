Thoughts

By
|
January 21, 2020 4:00 p.m.

So far, I would say Chairman Schiff has done a good job at putting Senate Republicans on trial. As I’ve suggested previously, I don’t expect this will shift their views. But it will put their participation in this cover-up in stark relief. And that is a story for the November election.

