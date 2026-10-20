Editors' Blog

This Week on Polltober: Are We Seeing the Midterms Clearly?

by
10.20.26 | 5:14 pm

On this week’s episode of The Polltober Show, Kate and Josh discuss whether the story of the midterms can be trusted in this week’s grab bag episode.

If you want your question answered next week, drop it in the YouTube comments on the latest episode of the TPM Show or the Polltober Show itself. And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube page for all of our Polltober episodes, livestreams, and other original TPM content!

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Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
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