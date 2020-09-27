This Is What I Come Back To

I don’t know a lot about Amy Coney Barrett. But I know she’s accepting nomination from a President actively trying to subvert a national election and threatening to hold on to power by force, an attack on the constitution unparalleled in American history. Do I need to know more?
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 27, 2020
