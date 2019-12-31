Latest
They Need a Trial ASAP

Lawyer for US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Soviet-born businessman who served as Giuliani's fixer in Ukraine, Lev Parnas arrive for the funeral of late President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedra... Lawyer for US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Soviet-born businessman who served as Giuliani's fixer in Ukraine, Lev Parnas arrive for the funeral of late President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
December 31, 2019 12:10 p.m.
Lev Parnas is a crook and (one imagines) a liar. But there’s little doubt he did things, witnessed things and knows about things that are highly relevant both to the upcoming impeachment trial and the actions and criminal activity of Rudy Giuliani and President Trump. It is also highly, highly likely that his electronic devices contain evidence that can confirm a significant amount of that and put it beyond Parnas’ say-so, which is of limited value. So Parnas’s efforts to share these records with the House is one of many reasons why President Trump, Mitch McConnell and basically all Republicans want a Senate whitewash trial absolutely as soon as possible.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
