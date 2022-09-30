Prime Only Members-Only Article

The Wily Ron Johnson

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 25: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., talks with reporters in the Senate subway on the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
A series of polls out of Wisconsin show why you simply cannot ever count Ron Johnson out, unfortunately. Johnson has been consistently unpopular with Wisconsin voters for sometime. There weren’t many polls of the reelection contest until the last month or so, after Mandela Barnes finally secured the Democratic nomination. Over that period polls have gone from showing a surprisingly robust lead for Barnes to show an almost equal advantage for Johnson.

