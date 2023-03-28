Latest
5 hours ago
Judge Eviscerates Peter Navarro’s Argument To Keep Encrypted Emails
6 hours ago
Federal Judge Orders Pence To Testify About Convos With Trump Leading Up To Insurrection
9 hours ago
Trump Desperately Tries To Connect Manhattan DA’s Hush Money Probe To The Big Lie
9 hours ago
Georgia Joins A Cadre of Red States Seeking Control Over Local DAs

The Pace is Quickening

By
|
March 28, 2023 2:01 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

Judge rules that Vice President Pence must testify before the grand jury about events leading up to the Jan. 6th insurrection on Capitol Hill.

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: