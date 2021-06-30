The Law Is Coming

Tomorrow appears to be the day that The Trump Organization and Trump’s Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will be charged by the Manhattan District Attorney for various tax crimes.
Latest Edblog
-
|June 30, 2021 10:12 a.m.
Josh Kovensky managed to get on the phone with Willis Johnson, the auto-salvage billionaire who is paying for the South…
-
|June 29, 2021 5:20 p.m.
Here’s a new story that manages to be both absurd and silly and also pretty outrageous. As part of her…
-
|June 29, 2021 3:34 p.m.
This is an issue I first mentioned on Friday. While Senate Republicans are going full performance art drama about whether…