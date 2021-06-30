Latest
The Law Is Coming

By
|
June 30, 2021 10:22 a.m.

Tomorrow appears to be the day that The Trump Organization and Trump’s Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will be charged by the Manhattan District Attorney for various tax crimes.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
