The History of TPM

It does sound kind of funny to say you really liked an interview of yourself. But it’s really more a testament to the interviewer, someone who keeps you on track to tell a particular story, to dig into the interesting parts, not tarry in the culs de sac and dead ends. A few weeks ago I sat down with Brian McCullough of the Internet History Podcast to talk about TPM, how it came to be and its history over the last 20 years. (Yes, 20 years!) If you’re a fan of TPM or interested in its history I think you’ll enjoy this interview. Even if you’re not and just interested in the history of digital news and the economics of digital journalism I think you’ll find a lot to interest you too. Here it is in Episode 73 of The Josh Marshall Podcast.