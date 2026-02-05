© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Editors' Blog

The Franchise Is Back! Sign Up to Get Our Weekly Voting Rights Newsletter In Your Inbox

by
02.05.26 | 2:15 pm
CHARLESTON, SC - OCTOBER 30: People head to the voting booths to cast their in-person absentee ballots at Seacoast Church West Ashley on October 30, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

TPM is resurrecting The Franchise, a weekly newsletter that we used to send out back in the day, starting before and continuing while President Trump began spreading deranged conspiracy theories about his loss in the 2020 election. (You can sign up here!)

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election and MAGA’s various attempts to sow doubt in states’ election administration processes and spread conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud (conveniently, in locales where Democrats won or typically win elections), former TPM reporter Matt Shuham used The Franchise to meticulously track the Big Lie and all its tentacles and permutations.

With Trump’s undying fixation with the 2020 election back in the news this week — and everything else his Justice Department and White House is attempting to do to act on his fever dream to “nationalize” elections, seize voter data from states, force mid-cycle gerrymandering and, potentially, intimidate voters at the polls this fall — we figured it was an apt time to bring The Franchise back to TPM readers’ inboxes.

TPM reporter Khaya Himmelman has taken on this task. Since we first hired Khaya at TPM she has covered elections, voting rights, the conspiracy theories that festered post-2020 (and the people who perpetuated the disinfo), the ways in which election administration had to change in the wake of Trump’s attempt to subvert the vote, attacks on poll workers, the DOJ’s overreach into states’ rights to administer elections, Trump’s gerrymandering pressure campaign and more.

You can read the first issue of our relaunched Franchise on TPM here or sign up here to get it sent directly to your inbox every Thursday. Thanks for reading!

Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
LATEST
The Franchise
The Franchise Newsletter: ‌‌‌‌‌Welcome Back!
02.05.26 | 2:08 pm
News
Why Local Law Enforcement Rarely Investigates Federal Officers
02.05.26 | 12:35 pm
Morning Memo
The Upside Down World of the Buffoonish Ed Martin
02.05.26 | 10:02 am
Cafe
Donald Trump Became President By Appealing to Conspiracy Theorists — Now He’s Driving Them Away
02.05.26 | 7:00 am