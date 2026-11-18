Donald Trump’s giddiness around dictators is one of the abiding themes of his two presidencies. You can see it now in the eagerness with which he’s anticipated his summit/meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Indeed, in the last two days Trump’s been casting about for the possibility of adding Kim Jong Un to the trio. These are quite simply the men he admires the most because they embody his actual vision of what a leader should be. It’s easy to get the sense in these meetings that Vladimir Putin heads one of the world’s three great powers. But that simply isn’t the case. Russia is a comparatively minor economy. It has a lot of oil and gas. It has nuclear weapons, really the only thing that makes it a major player on the world stage. As a conventional military power it’s struggled for years to subdue even Ukraine. The U.S. and China are great powers, with mammoth economies vast enough to sustain huge militaries. Russia is really only in this group because it has become what amounts to a junior associate of China and because of Donald Trump’s fixation on it as a kind of model power. In a way, Trump’s eagerness to add Kim Jong Un to the group underlines why Russia is there in the first place.