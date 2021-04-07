Somehow yesterday I happened on this December article about COVID vaccines by David Wallace-Wells in New York Magazine. The premise is a set of facts you probably know. The Moderna vaccine, which along with Pfizer’s and Johnson and Johnson’s is now protecting millions of Americans from COVID and in all likelihood bringing a halt to the pandemic, was designed by January 13th. A month later a small first batch had already been sent to the NIH to begin phase one trials. Moderna was first but the Pfizer vaccine was almost as fast. In other words, we had the vaccines before the pandemic in the US even really got off the ground in early March.
Members-Only Article
The Brave New Post-COVID Vaccine World
|
April 7, 2021 10:17 a.m.
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$60/yr
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Get Prime
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Get Prime AF