Prime Only Members-Only Article

The Brave New Post-COVID Vaccine World

NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Friends and family mourn the death of Conrad Coleman Jr. following his funeral service on July 03, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York. Coleman, 39, died of COVID-19 on June 20, 2020, jus... NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Friends and family mourn the death of Conrad Coleman Jr. following his funeral service on July 03, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York. Coleman, 39, died of COVID-19 on June 20, 2020, just over two months after his father Conrad Coleman Sr. also died of the disease. The socially-distanced service was held at the New York Covenant Church in New Rochelle, New York which was an early epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the eastern United States. The African American community has been especially hard-hit by coronavirus pandemic, in terms of both illnesses and deaths. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 7, 2021 10:17 a.m.

Somehow yesterday I happened on this December article about COVID vaccines by David Wallace-Wells in New York Magazine. The premise is a set of facts you probably know. The Moderna vaccine, which along with Pfizer’s and Johnson and Johnson’s is now protecting millions of Americans from COVID and in all likelihood bringing a halt to the pandemic, was designed by January 13th. A month later a small first batch had already been sent to the NIH to begin phase one trials. Moderna was first but the Pfizer vaccine was almost as fast. In other words, we had the vaccines before the pandemic in the US even really got off the ground in early March.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$60/yr
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Get Prime
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Get Prime AF
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
GET 30% OFF PRIME
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership