The Big Last Push

Dear TPMers,

We’re now more than 90% of the way toward our goal in this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. But we really need you for that final push. We want to finish this up this week if at all possible. If you’ve been planning on contributing can you make it today? If you’re on the fence, even a small contribution plays a big big role in keeping TPM vital and engaged with the great political crisis of our time. We will put your dollars to very good work. I promise you that. If you’re ready to help us this morning just click right here. We’ve made it super simple and quick. Thank you from all of us.