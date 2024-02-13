Latest
31 mins ago
Democrats Flip George Santos’ Old Seat, Cutting Into Republicans’ Slim House Majority
9 hours ago
Senate Delivers Foreign Aid Bill Into The Unreliable Hands Of Speaker Mike Johnson
4 days ago
Bused From Texas To Manhattan, An Immigrant Struggles To Find Shelter
5 days ago
Justices Aghast: Does A Single State Have The Power To DQ Trump?

That’s a Wrap

By
|
February 13, 2024 10:10 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Okay, we finally got a first real batch of votes out of Nassau County. They confirm the story out of Queens. See the 9:40 p.m. update below. And now the AP has called it. Not sure where the final numbers will be. Nassau County takes a long time to report. But Suozzi wins this and it looks like it will be by a comfortable and perhaps even big margin.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • That’s a Wrap
    By
    |
    February 13, 2024 10:10 p.m.

    Okay, we finally got a first real batch of votes out of Nassau County. They confirm the story out of…

  • NY-3 Results
    By
    |
    February 13, 2024 9:18 p.m.

    9:56 PM: The best indication I’ve seen so far that Suozzi’s winning this is I’m already seeing the first arguments…

  • Michigan Repeals Right-To-Work
    By
    |
    February 13, 2024 5:40 p.m.

    Michigan repealed the state’s anti-union right-to-work law last year, and that legislation goes into effect today.

  • Senate GOPs Call Origami Mike Johnson’s Bluff
    By
    |
    February 13, 2024 2:27 p.m.

    Yesterday, as he was trying to threaten and bark Senate Republicans out of sending the House a foreign-aid-only supplemental spending…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: