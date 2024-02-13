That’s a Wrap

Okay, we finally got a first real batch of votes out of Nassau County. They confirm the story out of Queens. See the 9:40 p.m. update below. And now the AP has called it. Not sure where the final numbers will be. Nassau County takes a long time to report. But Suozzi wins this and it looks like it will be by a comfortable and perhaps even big margin.
Latest
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|February 13, 2024 9:18 p.m.
9:56 PM: The best indication I’ve seen so far that Suozzi’s winning this is I’m already seeing the first arguments…
-
|February 13, 2024 5:40 p.m.
Michigan repealed the state’s anti-union right-to-work law last year, and that legislation goes into effect today.
-
|February 13, 2024 2:27 p.m.
Yesterday, as he was trying to threaten and bark Senate Republicans out of sending the House a foreign-aid-only supplemental spending…