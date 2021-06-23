Latest
MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 29: Governor Ron DeSantis gives a briefing regarding Hurricane Dorian to the media at National Hurricane Center on August 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
31 mins ago ago
DeSantis: Defund Universities That Promote ‘Indoctrination’
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 04: A police officer stands at the entrance to the Detroit Department of Elections Central Counting Board of Voting absentee ballot counting center at TCF Center, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Detroit, MI. With the surge in vote by mail/absentee ballots, analysts cautioned it could take days to count all the ballots, leading some states to initially look like victories for President Trump only to later shift towards democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.
1 hour ago ago
Michigan GOP-Led Probe Finds No Evidence Supporting The Big Lie
3 hours ago ago
Trump Clings To Big Lie, Claims People Who Didn’t Vote Stole Georgia Election

Thanks!

By
|
June 23, 2021 2:30 p.m.

Over the last 24 hours we have had 121 more TPM Readers contribute to this year’s drive for The TPM Journalism Fund. Thank you. This keeps us moving toward a successful drive. Why is this important? Click here. Ready to contribute? Click here. And again, thanks from all of us.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: