Thank You, Friends

Thanks so much for getting us off to a very solid start with these year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. If you haven’t had a chance to yet, please take a moment to join us this year. As I said yesterday, this is a critical part of our system to keep TPM thriving, resilient and expanding. Any amount is deeply appreciated. We have an outside chance of getting to 40% of the way to our goal on the second day of the drive. That’s $200,000 and we’re currently at $174,737. Thank you so much and as I said, if you haven’t already, please join us in this year’s drive. Just click right here.