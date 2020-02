If the President’s press secretary is to be believed the President’s post-impeachment ‘victory’ speech today will be a sort of weaponized Festivus, a mix of grievances, complaints and calls for vengeance against his political foes.

Trump's "going to talk about just how horribly he was treated and that may be people should pay for that." pic.twitter.com/8uUIqGbFck — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 6, 2020