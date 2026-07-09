We’re now more than a third of the way toward our goal of raising $500,000 in this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. It’s sounds repetitive or cliche. But thank you so much. Your commitment to having our back means so much to our operation. We need to get to $200,000 by the end of Friday to stay on track toward this critical goal. If you haven’t taken a moment yet to contribute, I get it. I’m constantly putting stuff like this off. You’ve got to stop what you’re doing, probably in the middle of the work day. Please take that moment right now, just 90 seconds. We’ve set it up to be super easy. You don’t even have to take out your wallet. Take a moment, literally right now, this moment, and join us. Click right here. We’ll put the money to really good use.