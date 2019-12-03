Editor's Brief

Stop Saying This!

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18 : President Donald J. Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump, speaks on a phone call to congratulate astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir during the first all-woman spacewalk, from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Friday, Oct 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.
December 3, 2019 2:35 p.m.

I just heard — to my great chagrin and distress — one of my favorite CNN hosts say “clearly President Trump doesn’t think he did anything wrong.” Not only is this not “clear,” it is almost certainly false. We shouldn’t say this because it’s not true. He certainly knows he did something wrong. He simply doesn’t care.

