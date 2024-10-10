Still Happening

Latest
By
|
October 10, 2024 10:51 a.m.
I mentioned on Monday that the DeSantis administration in Florida is literally threatening criminal prosecution of TV stations that run pro-abortion rights ads for the state ballot initiative to turn back Florida’s six week abortion ban. This piece in the Post largely repeats those earlier reports. But it does confirm that an additional station in Gainesville got the same threat letters. Presumably others have as well.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
