Major States Call Trump BS

September 3, 2020 9:49 p.m.

California and New York now saying that they won’t play along with Trump’s pre-election COVID vaccine charade. They’ll refuse to distribute a vaccine that’s not safe and effective, which seems obvious on its face, but what they mean is a vaccine that’s been rushed through abbreviated phase III trials for political reasons. Josh Kovensky has our exclusive report.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
